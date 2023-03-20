Three Osborne players have been named in the first Hume Netball Association to compete in the Netball NSW Regional League.
Cyprus Clay, Grace Kennedy and Lou Madden have all made the side which will head to Griffith on April 1-2 for games against other associations across the Riverina.
Howlong duo Olivia Baker and Georgia Gorman have also made it alongside Olivia Brunner (Culcairn), Jemima Dunstan (Brock-Burrum), Erin Hogan (Henty) and Olivia Schuur (Holbrook).
"Netball NSW identified they're not picking up regional kids well enough, so they started this competition a couple of years ago," Hume coach Sally Hunter said.
"I went through the NSW pathways and I agree they're not doing much for regional kids so it's good to be a backer of this initiative.
"We made a point of contacting the A-grade coaches at each club and explaining it to them because it's a bit of a new concept.
"We held two trials and ended up picking a team of nine.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's a good mix of some fresher senior players and some girls who have been playing in the senior grades for a few years, so it'l be a good experience."
Players aged 16-22 are eligible for Riverina selection.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.