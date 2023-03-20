The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines wants 200 people to aid farmers on emissions

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 20 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 5:00pm
The role of carbon emissions from cattle and how they impact on Australia's bid to reduce greenhouse gas levels is set to be a concern for farmers as the Labor federal government addresses climate change.

THE member for Indi is hopeful the federal government will back her $132 million plan to have 200 staff assist farmers with monitoring carbon emissions.

