Frocks and fascinators will have fashionable racegoers doing their best to impress while doing their utmost for children for special needs.
As part of the lead-up to the Albury Gold Cup, a charity lunch that is expected to raise more than $40,000 will be held in the pavilion marquee on Thursday, March 23.
The proceeds will be widely shared, with cash to go to Aspect Riverina Albury Aspire Support Services-Early Childhood Intervention, Belvoir Special School, Kandeer school, Holbrook Public School, Wewak Street School and Wodonga Public School.
Committee member Jackie Morgan said the event would be a day of "excitement and fun".
Ms Morgan said money from this year's luncheon would be raised through an online and face-face auction and raffles.
She said people would be able to make a day out of the event, as well as "the bonus of raising funds for children with disabilities".
This will cover entry to the racecourse as well as canapes, drinks (with spirits available at bar prices), lucky door prizes, auctions and raffle prizes to be drawn on the day.
Tickets are available until Wednesday afternoon.
