The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dress to impress at the Gold Cup Charity Luncheon in Albury

SE
By Sophie Else
March 20 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Cup Charty committee members, Meredith Hales and Jackie Morgan are thrilled to bring back the lunch after a 3-year hiatus. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Frocks and fascinators will have fashionable racegoers doing their best to impress while doing their utmost for children for special needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.