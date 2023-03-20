Former Myrtleford president Ian Wales has questioned if there has been an oversight by AFL NEB in one of its sanctions of Wangaratta for breaching the salary cap.
As part of their sanctions, the Magpies are ineligible to receive premiership points for the first two home and away matches against Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga.
Wales argued that the penalty could be exploited and the Magpies could potentially field a second-rate side with no premiership points up for grabs.
He proposed that the Magpies should instead be deducted eight premiership points to ensure that the club fields its best possible side in the opening fortnight.
"I think it's an oversight by AFL NEB to say Wangaratta can't receive any points for the first two weeks," Wales said.
"They should start on minus eight points to ensure the integrity of the competition.
"At least that way they would have their best side out there, trying to recoup the lost points as quickly as possible.
"Let me play the devil's advocate for a moment and suggest that Wangaratta could be tempted to rest players of the calibre of Reid (Ben), Moore (Callum) and Newton (Michael) for one or both the opening two rounds with nothing at stake.
"With three of their biggest names not playing it gives the club an advantage in regards to staying under the salary cap this year.
"Wangaratta has just been found guilty for breaching the salary cap.
"So they have been caught manipulating one system and now they are entrusted to do the right thing with their punishment."
There is a precedent set by AFL Victoria to back Wales' assessment.
The Dimboola Football Club was deducted 12 premiership points last year for a salary cap breach in 2021.
The club still scraped into the top-five but lost the elimination final.
The O&M released a statement on Monday that the board will meet in the coming days to discuss if Wangaratta will be handed any further sanctions.
"Despite the league not being involved in the management of the Allowable Player Payment Cap and Player Points System, we will continue to encourage compliance and accountability that aims to protect the integrity of not only our own competition, but community football in general," it read.
"With the hearing now concluded, the league will seek further details surrounding the outcome in the coming days.
"The OMFNL Board will then meet to determine if any further action is necessary and won't make any further comment until such time."
Wales, who stepped down as president of Myrtleford over the summer, said the Magpies should be stripped of the flag.
"In my opinion, if the O&M want to be fair dinkum, I can't see why Wangaratta should be allowed to retain the premiership," he said.
"I know it's rugby league but Melbourne Storm got stripped of its flag when it was found guilty of breaching the salary cap.
"I think Wangaratta's penalty is way too light and sends the message to the rest of the competition that if you break the salary cap you can still win the premiership anyway.
"It's an old saying, 'execute one, educate 1000.'
"Well the AFL NEB hasn't executed anybody with that sort of penalty."
