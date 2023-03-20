A NORTH East MP supports outlawing the Nazi salute.
Tim McCurdy was responding to a Victorian government plan to make the arm gesture illegal.
The state's Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said on Monday March 20 she would move to ban the action after neo-Nazis gathered in front of the Victoria's Parliament House on Saturday March 18 and raised their arms as though supporting the regime of German dictator Adolf Hitler.
"The behaviour we saw on the weekend was disgraceful and cowardly, it's clear this symbol is being used to incite hatred not just towards Jewish people but our LGBTIQ community and other minority groups," she said.
The Victorian parliament has previously banned the public display of the Third Reich swastika.
"We'll expand our nation-leading legislation banning the Nazi Hakenkreuz to include the Nazi salute, because everyone deserves to feel safe, welcome and included in Victoria," Ms Symes said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We'll look at how this can be done carefully, with considered consultation with a variety of groups and will have more to say on the details of this legislation as we undertake that."
It is unclear if the existing legislation relating to Nazi symbols will be amended or a new bill will be needed.
Mr McCurdy said he believed the Sieg Heil did not have a place in society.
"Like most politicians I'm a believer in free speech but when it comes to anything that incites poor behaviour or violence I don't like that at all," he said.
However, Mr McCurdy rejected criticism of police at Parliament House at Saturday where the neo-Nazis appeared at an anti-transgender rights rally which attracted a counter protest.
"The police are there to keep the peace, they're not there to take sides and there's no move-on laws anymore," the Nationals MP said.
"I was disappointed when I saw people having a crack at police."
Police were condemned by some protestors for allowing the neo-Nazis on to the steps of parliament and not taking action against them.
