North Albury man pleads guilty to seven driving-related charges, cops hefty fines

By Albury Court
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Boy, 10, was steering car with learner driver who had been drinking

A 42-year-old North Albury man on his learner's licence was found to have been drinking when police pulled him over on seeing him nursing a child on his lap.

