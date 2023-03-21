The Border Mail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole promised funding to bring famous musicians out to regional NSW

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts and Deputy Premier Paul Toole in Griffith yesterday where they talked up the prospect of big name musicians performing in regional areas. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The NSW Deputy Premier has promised money to bring mega-stars and performers out into regional areas if the Coalition is elected for another term at this Saturday's poll.

