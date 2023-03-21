The NSW Deputy Premier has promised money to bring mega-stars and performers out into regional areas if the Coalition is elected for another term at this Saturday's poll.
Paul Toole made the announcement on a visit to Griffith yesterday, promising $6 million to host more musicians and festivals beyond Sydney.
The Headline Act Regional Touring Fund is aimed to bring the biggest names in music by supporting producers and organisers, to bolster the regional tourism economy.
"In the past, we've had people like Elton John, Keith Urban and we're trying to look at people like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran - even people like Taylor Swift," Mr Toole said.
"Producers and festival organisers, they can actually leverage off that for ticketing too ... it starts to get to a point where they already have some backing from the government."
Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts said the Riverina had a strong record in hosting big celebrities with the Deniliquin Ute Muster having drawn musicians such as Urban.
"We are blessed to have a strong track record in organising and hosting big entertainment events throughout this region," she said.
"We are really good at it, we want to build on our reputation for hosting fabulous events, and this new commitment will help local organisers go even further in attracting big name performers to our neck of the woods."
The money will not be able to be used for any facilities, so only towns that already have infrastructure or space to install temporary stages will be able to really host the mega-stars, but Mr Toole said that the money didn't need to be used on artists that could fill the Homebush Stadium twice.
"It doesn't have to always be big performers, it could be local acts having the opportunity before the big acts. There's an opportunity for locals to be involved as well," he said.
"This is about bringing the headline acts, this is not about capital investment into facilities."
Mr Toole said his ideal performer would be Bon Jovi, while Ms Betts settled on AC/DC.
The Deputy Premier was to visit Albury on Sunday while en route to Moama for the final round of the NSW Open golf.
However, problems with transport meant he could not make the stop-off.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.