Wodonga Council after direct feedback to aid new hospital fight

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
March 21 2023 - 4:00am
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has flagged a strategic campaign being adopted by the council, with the assistance of consultants, in its push for a new hospital.

COMMUNITY members are being asked to address Wodonga Council as part of its latest step in its campaign for a new Border hospital.

