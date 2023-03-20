COMMUNITY members are being asked to address Wodonga Council as part of its latest step in its campaign for a new Border hospital.
The council on Monday night (March 20) passed a four-part resolution during urgent business after a bid by councillor Olga Quilty to set up a special council committee to advocate for a greenfields hospital flopped.
The move to seek wide feedback follows Border Medical Association secretary Phillip Steele addressing the council on Monday night.
He told councillors that the $558 million plan to upgrade Albury hospital, rather than build a new medical hub, was based on politics rather than planning.
"It is our opinion that this will fall well short of addressing our current problems and preparing for the future growth of our region," Dr Steele said.
Monday night's resolution also stated council would continue to advocate for a greenfield hospital and call special meetings of council as required.
Cr Quilty had sought to have a key projects and advocacy committee formed with the purpose of advocating for a new hospital.
However, her notice of motion pushing for the group of councillors was rejected 5-2 with councillor Libby Hall her only supporter.
Opposition centred on how it would operate under existing governance rules, with councillor Danny Chamberlain saying it may not be as flexible as originally thought.
Councillor Kev Poulton suggested in trying to be more nimble, the city may be tying itself in knots.
After Cr Quilty's proposal was rejected, mayor Ron Mildren suggested a vacuum had been left on the matter.
Cr Poulton then suggested the issue be raised in urgent business, given it justified the requirements for matters to be aired in that section of a council meeting.
After canvassing from chief executive Matthew Hyde of various wordings for a motion, Cr Chamberlain moved the eventual one accepted.
"We need to get ideas and bringing some people in to let us know how they think we should be going forward to progress our advocacy is a good idea," Cr Chamberlain said.
Cr Poulton said by the council facilitating a community campaign it could win against government.
Cr Quilty said she hoped the decision taken was a bridging measure to a working body being established with authority and a budget from council.
Councillor Danny Lowe said there was a need to discuss council funding to access data to enable stronger advocacy.
Cr Mildren noted there had been discussions about the use of a fund which is at the discretion of the chief executive.
He then outlined that it would not involve spending on legal advice but possibly engaging consultants.
"It's actually looking at a strategic plan based on what would be necessary to take on, in effect, a political campaign to try and influence the decision makers vis-a-vis the two state governments and perhaps federal government," Cr Mildren said.
He also said Wodonga and Albury councils would meet Albury Wodonga Health on Tuesday March 21 and suggested a more uniform approach, with one or two exclusions, may be reached between the cities.
"In fact there are more similarities in our positions than there are differences," Cr Mildren said.
He noted the outcome of Tuesday's sit down with hospital chiefs may trigger a special council meeting.
