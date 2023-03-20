5 tips and advice for debt management

Debt management is undertaking specific activities that help give you better control over your debt so you can work towards reducing or eliminating it. It includes creating a financial plan to budget your money better, allowing you to slowly pay off your debts and ensure financial stability. It may also involve agreeing to specific payment terms with your creditors so you can more effectively handle your debt repayment.

Most of the time, debt is seen as a bad thing. The truth is that not all debts are. Good debts exist, which include something that allows you to make money, like capital for a new business. Debts that improve your or your family's situation, like a mortgage, can also be considered good debt, especially if you plan to rent the property for profit.



Bad debts, on the other hand, are those that won't help you achieve any financial gain. For example, when borrowing money to fund a holiday vacation or buy your favourite brand's latest mobile phone model through buy now, pay later (BNPL) apps.



It's essential to check comprehensive reviews like Buy now, pay later apps: the good, the bad, and the ugly before taking out a loan from these modern-day loan facilities to know if they fit your needs. That's because the wrong kind of debt may also have a high-interest rate which could do more harm than good.



A high-interest business loan, if that's what you're taking, could also hinder you from reaching your business goals and may even lead to the collapse of your enterprise. That's why you must distinguish good debts from bad ones.

Fortunately, falling into a wrong debt hole shouldn't be a permanent situation. Getting out of it or comfortably managing it is possible. That's where debt management comes in. Read on for some debt management tips.

1. Create a debt list

Create a list of your debts, including the total amount you need to repay for each of them, the interest rate, the monthly repayment deadline, the repayment duration, and the creditor for each debt. It will allow you to see which account affects your finances the most and prioritise paying it off.



Listing all your debts also helps you stay on track with your repayment obligations and lets you set aside money to pay off your debt when paying bills. Furthermore, it would mean you can avoid missing a due date, which could incur penalties and stretch your repayment duration.

Of course, you must also track your progress, so update the list as needed. Ticking off an item on your list also gives you a sense of accomplishment, motivating you to work on managing your finances better so you can more effectively manage your debts.

2. Settle your bills as soon as you have them

Settling your bills as soon as you have them is a good practice with several benefits, including avoiding penalties and increased interest rates because of late payments. You can set reminders using your mobile phone or a digital calendar on your computer to help you pay off your debts on time. Allowing your creditors to perform a direct debit to your bank account regularly enables you to avoid missing payments, so you should also consider that option.

Aside from incurring penalties and increased interest rates, late payments negatively impact your credit report, affecting your ability to take a loan in the future. That's why time management is an essential component of debt management.

3. Consolidate your debt

Check which loans have high-interest rates from your debt list and consolidate them into one loan with a more manageable interest rate. The problem with having multiple loans is that they also charge multiple fees and interests, which can overwhelm you. Also, combining two or more debts will result in a fixed repayment duration that clearly shows the start and finish. It will give you a clearer idea of when you can finish repaying the loan, which could be a bit of the motivation you need.

4. Avoid taking on more debt

Avoid taking on more debt and instead try settling what you owe first. Obtaining more debt or loans can result from buying things you don't need urgently. It strains you more and makes it harder to manage your existing debt.

The best thing to do is to identify your needs from your wants. And then, create a daily budget that will allow you to fulfil your needs. If you want to factor your wishes into your budget, it's up to you, but don't take out a new loan just to be able to buy them.

5. Reduce your expenses

Reducing your expenses means closely examining how much you spend and whether everything's worth it considering your debt. You can cut down on your spending or entirely do away with the expenses you can do without. Too many costs could only get you into more debt.

