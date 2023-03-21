The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Men's Shed help install boardwalk on High Country Rail Trail

LH
By Layton Holley
March 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Piergrosse and Ron Goschnick from Wodonga Men's Shed sit with Murray Valley Centre's Kane Richards. Picture by James Wiltshire

When a body of water becomes stagnant it attracts mosquitoes, and with them corruption and disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.