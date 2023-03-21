When a body of water becomes stagnant it attracts mosquitoes, and with them corruption and disease.
The same goes for the mind, and in old age, as Ron Piergrosse from Wodonga Men's Shed said, it is "absolutely essential" to keep the mind engaged and busy.
"My mental health has never been too bad, but after I retired, I struggled with boredom and a lack of purpose," he said.
"So getting down there to the men's shed, hanging out and doing jobs, gives me a sense of purpose and direction, which is something I think is absolutely essential after you retire."
Ron Piergrosse and Ron Goschnick have been working for the past two years on building a series of boardwalks, which will link up trails from Wodonga to Lake Hume as part of Project 66.
Ant Packer from Parklands Albury Wodonga said the project is all about involving the community and spending money locally.
"This boardwalk located on the High Country Rail Trail is the sixth and largest we've put in, and we have permits for another 14, which will improve access along the Murray," she said.
"The Wodonga Men's Shed have done all the welding, the Murray Valley Centre installed the boardwalks, and all the steel has been sourced locally."
Ron Goschnick has struggled with mental health his whole life, but said after joining the men's shed and being involved in works that benefit his community, he has seen a "massive improvement".
"The men's shed is about mental health," he said.
"From personal experience, this work has just worked wonders for me. I have suffered from anxiety and depression since I was 15 years old, and this work that I do at the men's shed really calms me down.
"We've been making these boardwalks and also some chicane gates, which is just great knowing that they'll be around, serving our community, long after we are gone.
"But it's not just about the work, it's about the camaraderie. Ron and I muck around a bit, have a laugh, and it just creates a good atmosphere to be around. So if you are retired and feeling a bit bored, perhaps you feel like you've lost your way a bit and need some direction, head on down to the men's shed and have a yarn, get involved, because you won't regret it."
