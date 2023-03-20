The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Co-trainers Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace nominate three runners for Albury Gold Cup on Friday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Melbourne Cup winning trainer Ciaron Maher has three entries for the LIsted $200,000 Albury Gold Cup on Friday.

Melbourne cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have set their sights on winning the Albury Gold Cup on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.