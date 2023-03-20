Melbourne cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have set their sights on winning the Albury Gold Cup on Friday.
Maher and Eustance won last year's Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip and had three entries for Albury Racing Club's premier race when nominations were released on Monday.
The stable nominated Irish import Mankayan alongside Cadre Du Noir and Kettle Hill.
Interestingly, Gold Trip trialled at Albury last July before winning the Melbourne Cup in November.
Recent Canberra Cup winner Arapaho is the highest-rated galloper among the nominations and is trained by Bjorn Baker.
Arapaho also contested last year's Melbourne Cup where he finished midfield and was allocated top-weight of 61kg.
Fifteen of the 20 runners were handed the minimum weight of 54kg.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton was delighted with the quality amongst the 20 nominations.
"The club is extremely happy with the nominations and now we have got our fingers crossed that the majority of the stables will make the trip to Albury on Friday," Hetherton said.
"It's no secret at the moment that there are not a lot of big fields in the staying ranks and there is a lot of competition from both Moonee Valley on Friday night and Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday.
"But at the moment there is a lot of quality among the entries with four of the top-ten trainers in NSW that have nominations.
"There are also some in-form stables who have entered runners.
"The Hayes boys have Dark Dream and are coming off one of their biggest career wins after Mr Brightside won the All-Star Mile over the weekend.
"Yes, we would have liked to see more numbers but overall the club is happy."
While several of the nominations have also entered for races in Melbourne and Sydney over the weekend, Hetherton remained hopeful the lure of earning a ticket into the Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day could entice most of the stables to make the trip to Albury.
"The races those horses are nominated for in Sydney and Melbourne are similar in prizemoney to our cup," Hetherthon said.
"But with the lure of the Big Dance now and a shot at $2-million if you win the Albury Gold Cup is a big carrot to make the trip and hard to knock back for any trainer or owner.
"So hopefully that works in our favour and we can get a quality field of stayers even though it's unlikely to be a full field."
The final field for the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup will be released on Wednesday with the barrier draw conducted at the Commercial Club.
