West Albury man who tried to steal an $1100 piece of hi-fi tried to say he paid

By Albury Court
March 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Speaker thief fled from city store, then dropped his loot when he was confronted

West Albury man Kristian James Davie walked into an electronics store and walked out again with an $1100 sub-woofer speaker.

