Speaker thief fled from city store, then dropped his loot when he was confronted

West Albury man Kristian James Davie walked into an electronics store and walked out again with an $1100 sub-woofer speaker.
A JB Hi-Fi worker followed him out on to Kiewa Street and cornered him about what he had done.
Davie refused to admit to his crime, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, March 20, telling the employee he had paid for the white Sonos sub gen 3 speaker, which he then put on the ground before walking off.
He had gone into the store on January 27 about 1.45pm and by 1.58pm had been arrested by Albury police, who found him near Wodonga Place.
Davie pleaded guilty to larceny and an unrelated second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
That charge, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, related to Davie trying to help a stepchild who had missed a school bus.
He drove in order to catch-up with the bus in Jindera.
Davie was placed on a nine-month community correction order, lost his licence for six months and was fined $1220.
