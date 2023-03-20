V/Line regional train and coach passengers will pay no more for a daily ticket than their city counterparts from March 31.
The Victorian government's regional fare cap will also apply to interstate travel within 60 kilometres of the Victorian border.
Current metro fares mean regional trips will initially be capped at $9.20 for a full fare or $4.60 for a concession and at $6.70 and $3.35 for concession on a weekend or public holiday.
Capped daily tickets can be booked ahead from 9am tomorrow, with long-distance passengers able to save more than $40 each journey.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the scheme was "a win for family budgets, for jobs and for the environment".
"This package is all about making it easier for regional Victorians to leave the car at home and get where they need to go on our regional rail network," she said.
