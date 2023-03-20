Missed treatment for stabilising moods 'was cause' of man's acts of intimidation

A homeless Albury man has been released after spending a day short of four months behind bars over three intimidation charges.
James Edward Humphrey spent that time in Junee jail on being refused bail with his arrest in late November.
The 52-year-old was convicted and placed on a nine-month community corrections order on Monday, March 20, after his lawyer argued he would be best served by ongoing supervision.
Sophie Greiner submitted to Albury Local Court that her client had built a strong relationship over several years with his mental health case worker.
The continuation of that was in the best interests of Humphrey, who had a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder - a combination of schizophrenia and a mood disorder.
Ms Greiner said Humphrey had not been taking his medication for the disorder at the time of committing the offences.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the matters "obviously" were "serious examples of these offences".
The court heard previously how Humphrey was offered a place to stay with an acquaintance in his Olive Street, South Albury, unit from October 23.
But by November 13 he was asked to leave after ongoing arguments related to money and medication belonging to his flatmate going missing.
Five days later, Humphrey began a three-day spree of phone calls to the victim.
Humphrey left several threatening messages on the man's phone.
The victim, police said, had blocked Humphrey's number, though could still receive voicemail.
In the first, Humphrey simply said "dog".
He expanded on that in the second message with: "Who's a little dog, who's a little dog, who's a little dog?"
In the third, Humphrey said "hey you rat f---" and that there was a thousand people who were "gonna kick your f---ing face in you piece of s---."
The victim was told he owed Humphrey - who said "I hope you die, you f---ing maggot - $150.
Humphrey committed the two other intimidations under similar circumstances.
One of these related to a voice message he left for the proprietor of an Albury motel, telling the man: "I will come back and punch you in the face."
Ms Greiner said Humphrey had been dealt with several times under the NSW Mental Health Act and that the mental health support he received in Albury was so longstanding that his case files amounted to nine volumes of records.
"He is now back on his medication," she said, pointing out that Humphrey's insight was such he recognised he would not have committed these latest offences had he not gone off his mood-stabilising medication.
