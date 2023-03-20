Police allegedly found 13 cannabis plants in a drug bust in Mount Beauty

Mount Beauty police have charged a man, 51, with a large number of drug-related offences in the wake of a raid on his property on Sunday, 19 March.
He was arrested at his home on Simmons Creek Road, Tawonga South.
Police allegedly seized 13 cannabis plants, 14 grams of "green vegetable matter" and cannabis seeds.
They said the man was due to appear before the Myrtleford Magistrate's Court at a later date.
