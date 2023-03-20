Saturday's provincial grand final has been almost 10 years in the making for Neil Smith.
The popular Scot has long since been adopted as an honorary local by St Patrick's, where his place at the top of the order is set in concrete.
But while 30-year-old Smith, who played international cricket as a junior, has compiled almost 4000 runs across more than 150 games in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's premier competition, he's never had the chance to make his mark in the biggest game of the year - until now.
"From a personal point of view, you put so much work in throughout the year, you give up a lot of time on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and some Sundays," Smith said.
"I've been here seven, eight, nine years and we haven't played in it.
"We've got a band of players; guys like Matt Crawshaw, Dean Nicholson, Gus Kilby, Mitch O'Brien and we've never been there together before.
"To put in the same work as everyone else and to not get there is disappointing.
"We've played two prelims prior to the weekend and lost both narrowly, one was by a wicket, so for us it's really important and we've been working towards this for a long time."
Smith set the tone on Saturday, his 40 from 67 balls showing the mixture of discipline and belligerence the Patties required to take down reigning premiers North Albury.
"The club means a lot to me," he said.
"When you come out here as a 22-year-old, from the other side of the world and you don't know anyone, it's very nerve-wracking because you don't know what it's going to be like or the kind of people you're going to be around.
"But the club is so welcoming, it's an infectious place, with so many good people here.
"They look after you really well and they're so passionate about the club.
"It's a great place to be, the people are amazing and it would be massive for us to win it on the weekend.
"We haven't won it for a long time, it's 10 or 11 years since we last played in a grand final so it's really important.
"We've got so many volunteers who give up their time - coaches and committee members - to help with the smooth running of the club and it would really be for everyone if we could get over the line on Saturday."
Smith insists St Patrick's are ready to deal with the big occasion at Lavington Sports Ground.
"We'll try to keep the week as normal as possible but I think there will be a few nerves there," he said.
"Hopefully, once I've got out there and faced a few balls, it just becomes another game of cricket.
"We've had a taste of it playing in the T20 grand final because there was a good crowd there.
"We were desperate to win that game as well but our eyes were on the 50-over competition as a priority."
