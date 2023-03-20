The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

Neil Smith relishing St Patrick's grand final against Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Smith. Picture by James Wiltshire

Saturday's provincial grand final has been almost 10 years in the making for Neil Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.