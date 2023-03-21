The Border Mail
Nick Roebuck to play in the first grand final of his career when Lavington take on St Patrick's

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
Nick Roebuck has taken 17 wickets and helped Lavington into the provincial grand final this weekend after nine years away from cricket. Picture by James Wiltshire

Nick Roebuck will play in the first grand final of his career on Saturday after nine years away from the game.

