Nick Roebuck will play in the first grand final of his career on Saturday after nine years away from the game.
The left-arm spinner joined Lavington last winter after relocating from Melbourne to Albury and has played a key role in helping the Panthers reach the provincial decider.
Roebuck has taken 17 wickets at an average of 16.12, complementing to great effect the club's powerful pace attack.
"It's been exceptional," Roebuck said.
"It's really been good, as a new person to the town, to be embraced by a club.
"From the first day I walked in, it was amazing, a range of different people within the team, working together collectively towards something.
"We all get on like a house on fire and it's a great team to be a part of."
There was some trepidation as Roebuck geared up for his comeback season - but he needn't have worried.
"I played cricket as a junior and played a couple of years at uni but I've had a number of shoulder reconstructions so I've had nine years out of the game and this is my first year back," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It takes me a couple of days to recover but I haven't broken down so far."
Roebuck will have the best seat in the house as Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty, Dave Tassell and Chris Galvin pepper the St Patrick's batters.
"It's not much fun in the nets!" he laughed.
"But it's unreal to be part of a team like this.
"We lost Nathan Brown at the start of the year, which left a big hole, but it's one of the best country cricket attacks I've ever seen.
"It's nice to just fit in there and bowl a few tweakers.
"I'm happy to play my role in the background and let the big boys up the front do the enforcing, which they've done throughout the year."
Whatever happens, this season has already delivered a big win for Roebuck.
"To be around a group of people I really enjoy spending time with and to make new mates in a town I've just moved to, that's probably more important to me than the outcome - but it would be nice to win as well," he said.
