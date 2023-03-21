Three years ago a couple of mates came up with an idea over a few whiskies - to complete a 130 kilometre walk from Lake Hume to Corryong to raise money for veterans who were battling.
Stuart Spratt, a Corryong cafe owner and organiser of the Soldier On Walk, has friends who served in the Defence Force and said, after seeing too many of them struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, it was time to do something.
"A lot of these people suffer in silence," he said. "They're (veterans) taught to be strong, but at the end of the day, we're all human, and these people need and deserve all the help they can get.
"In the past, these blokes have been left to fend for themselves but that is starting to turn around, awareness is building around the issue, and there's a lot more people who are aware of the struggles these men and women go through, which is great, but I think there's still a lot of work to be done."
The walk, which started yesterday, is part of the March On campaign, an initiative of Soldier On, a support services provider for Defence Force personnel, veterans and their families.
Cameron Jackson, of FDC Construction and Fitout, said he and his crew joined the walk this year to involve the younger generation.
"I believe it is up to us to inform our young people, and make them aware of the struggles our veterans go through," he said.
"I have friends who've served and some who, unfortunately, haven't made it. I don't think the general public are aware of how big this issue is, and how terribly it affects not only the veterans suffering from PTSD, but also their families."
To donate, go to the Brothers Walking for Veterans Facebook page.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
