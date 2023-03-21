The Border Mail
Stuart Spratt begins Corryong Soldier On Walk to raise money for veteran's with PTSD

LH
By Layton Holley
March 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Chris Campbell, Stuart Spratt and Cameron Jackson begin their 130km journey to Corryong from Ludlows Reserve. Picture by James Wiltshire

Three years ago a couple of mates came up with an idea over a few whiskies - to complete a 130 kilometre walk from Lake Hume to Corryong to raise money for veterans who were battling.

Local News

