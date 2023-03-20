AFL North East Border says any changes to the Ovens and Murray Football League salary cap in the future would need to meet statewide expectations.
Premiers Wangaratta was found guilty of breaking the league's $125,000 salary cap by AFL North East Border's independent disciplinary committee last Thursday, March 16.
It received sanctions, including a $28,000 fine.
It must be stressed the O and M has not requested an increase in the cap.
The cap was cut from $160,000 to $120,000 in August, 2020, during COVID to ease the pressure on clubs.
The 2020 season was cancelled, while 13 of a possible 22 weeks were played the following year.
The $125,000 cap was introduced for 2022 to cater for one extra player - 22 - for senior matches.
However, with the league reverting back to relative normality, speculation has started on returning to the pre-COVID salary cap.
"All the caps are reviewed annually and as a region, we seek feedback from the leagues on what they think the cap should be for the following season," AFL North East Border regional manager Zac Hedin offered.
Any changes would be for 2024, if the O and M elected to pursue it.
"We would make a submission to AFL Victoria, who receive all the submissions from all the regions and leagues and they can determine what the caps look like for the following season," Hedin said.
"I think the important issue is if one league wants to raise the salary cap, that potentially has a flow-on effect to other leagues, it needs to be in consideration of everyone statewide."
If one league wants to raise the salary cap, that potentially has a flow-on effect to other leagues.- Zac Hedin
Wangaratta was also banned from playing for points in the first two games and Hedin was asked why it wasn't forced to start on minus eight, therefore making games 'live'.
However, he couldn't comment as he wasn't privy to the committee's reasoning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He stressed though the issue is now over for AFLNEB.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.