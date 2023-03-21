The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lachie McMillan heading to England in 2024 once his shoulder has fully healed

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie McMillan had a shoulder reconstruction in February and won't play football for Yackandandah this year, while an overseas cricket opportunity will take him away next winter. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yackandandah will be without highly-rated Lachie McMillan for the next two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.