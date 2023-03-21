Yackandandah will be without highly-rated Lachie McMillan for the next two seasons.
The shoulder injury McMillan suffered playing cricket will keep him sidelined in 2023 and the 22-year-old is then jetting off to play cricket in England next winter for Belvoir team-mate Nick Green's club Peterborough Town.
McMillan will remain involved at the Roos this year, though, assisting coach Darren Holmes.
"Not getting to play will hurt," McMillan admitted.
"In 2021, we were 11-1 before the season got cancelled and last year we missed the finals by one game due to our own fault, losing games we should have won.
"We've lost a few but we've recruited really well and I think the boys should be pushing for a top-three finish this year.
"I wish I was out there because I love my footy and it's probably nearly overtaken cricket for me.
"I'll still try to train once a week, to keep the fitness up and stay in touch but Homer's asked me to get in the box and move the magnets with him. That could be interesting because I've never really done anything like that before.
"I'd like to still play football but going up for an overhead mark and getting that trust back in the shoulder will take a bit longer."
McMillan described the injury as the worst pain he's ever experienced, dislocating his shoulder trying to field off his own bowling in a game against St Patrick's.
In the process, he also sustained two fractures, displaced bone and a torn labrum which required a shoulder reconstruction in early February.
"The original plan was not to have surgery," McMillan said. "They said they'd only do surgery if it dislocated again but it was just no good and I got a second opinion.
"I had three options: I could do nothing at all, I could do physio or I could get surgery. Being young and still wanting to play the best sport I can, I opted for surgery straight away.
"Even though it sits me out for eight to 10 months, it's probably my best option.
"It wasn't really a big call because I wanted to get back to work and playing sport as soon as I could and I knew that if I re-injured it, that would only push me back further.
"It sucks because I was meant to go to England this winter and play so I had to put that off, and I've put off a season of footy, but I think in the long run, it's going to be more worth it."
McMillan had become a major asset to Yackandandah but while he'll miss running out in the blue and white, made his decision with a firm sense of perspective.
"I was always going," McMillan said of the delayed trip to the UK.
"I was happy to miss a season of footy to go and do that. Now I'm going to miss two seasons of footy, which kinda sucks, but sport will always be around.
"I'll always be able to come back and play footy.
"It's a rare opportunity, it's not like you can go over every single year and do it so when the opportunity arises, you've got to take it with both hands.
"The offer still stands for next year so Greeny's been really good to me.
"Ever since I learned you could go over and play cricket in England without having to play for Australia, I wanted to do it.
"I've got family in England and we've had several guys from the club go over and do it and they all just rave about it and say it's something you have to do."
For now, though, Roos responsibilities of a different type loom large with the new Tallangatta & District League season just over a week away.
"Homer's a great guy, I get along with him really well so for him to ask me to come up and help him out was really nice," McMillan said.
"I've been going out to training, trying to help a few blokes with their skills.
"It's important for me to stay involved in sport because I love it so much and it's been such a big part of my life. I wouldn't want to completely miss out.
"Having to miss a whole season will be a bit frustrating, especially when we're looking so promising too.
"2019 was a rough year, we were terrible that season, but we've slowly got better.
"We've got a young group out there and I think something pretty special could happen this year."
Yackandandah is away to Thurgoona in round one.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.