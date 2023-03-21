The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dan Andrews hails regional fare cap, but sceptics doubt rail system will cope

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of passengers take up any space they can find around the cafeteria of a V/Line train as it makes its way to the North East from Melbourne. Picture supplied

The announcement of cheaper V/Line tickets coming on line at the end of the month has raised concerns the extra passengers expected will swamp an "already shambolic system".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.