With no one else putting their hand up to lead the Albury RSL, Vietnam veteran Graham Docksey has been re-elected unopposed as president.
Mr Docksey said he had been hoping to train up a younger veteran to take the reins. And, in light of a recent tussle over a Vietnam vets' banner, rather than congratulations being in order, he joked "commiserations" might be a more appropriate sentiment.
He said he felt a sworn duty to keep the sub-branch "alive and kicking" and looked forward to serving another three-year term.
"There was no one else, we were hoping for a younger veteran to stand up," Mr Docksey said. "What's more important is the survival of the sub-branch, and the continuation of support of our veteran community.
"It's easy to say I'll step aside and if no one puts their hand up, well, the place could fold? Well, I can't do that. I spent 46 years in the army being too loyal to this country to do that to our veteran community.
"'I'm very prepared to understudy someone and train them and it'd also be nice to have another vice-president to help Harry (Hacking) out."
In Mr Docksey's absence while he was on holiday overseas, vice-president Harry Hacking was in the line of fire three weeks ago when a small band of supporters demanded the return of a Vietnam vets' banner which had been used every year on Anzac Day for 48 years.
The old banner was quickly returned to its owner, Gayle McDonald who is understood to be happy that the matter has been brought to an amicable close.
Mr Docksey said the vice-president did not always automatically rise to be president in the case of an opening.
"That has been the case in the past where, for example, Legacy normally have a senior vice-president who steps up," Mr Docksey said.
"In this particular case, Harry doesn't want to do that particular job, he's quite happy that he does it quite well as the vice-president. Some people don't want to stand up and get in front of a TV camera or on the radio and all that you got to respect that.
"The banner was always going to go back to Mrs McDonald."
Mr Docksey said he felt needed in his role as RSL chief for the next three years.
"There's a funeral this Thursday, a World War II veteran, that I'm doing," he said. "This is what we do. We do more than just stay on as president and vice-president, you know, there's nothing in that for us.
"This fellow we're doing a funeral for on Thursday, he's not a member of the RSL. But that that's immaterial. He is a veteran. He's entitled to have that last farewell."
