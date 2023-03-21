WODONGA Bulldogs edged out Albury Myth in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday, March 18.
The Bulldogs will take on Albury Myth next week in the semi-finals. St Pat's Chill will play Albury Warriors in the other semi-final. Both matches will be played at Albury Grasscourts.
Section 2 Men - Wodonga Bushranger's Brendon Pooley, Jack Morrison, Keiran Barber and Rob Dumseday and Forrest Hill Galah's David Lake, Graham Wurtz, Mal Lieschke and Ken Wurtz outclassed their opponents Albury Heart and Forrest Hill Wombats respectively.
Albury Gold's James Starr, Max Altringer, Graeme Barned and Paul Grover and St Pat's Rory Parnell, Jack Nelson, Grant Sawyer and Shayne Mumberson excelled against Thurgoona Sharks and Wodonga Raiders. Next week's semis will see Bushrangers v Wodonga Raiders at Wodonga Tennis Centre and Galahs v St Pat's at Albury Grasscourts.
Section 3 Men - Thurgoona Wolves finished the season winning by a whisker against Glenly. Albury Greys Robert Gilchrist, Peter McMahon, Garry Hughes and Neil Mitchell also had a narrow win against Wodonga Pirates Crag Farrar, Marc Lidgerwood, James Hodgkin and Sam Paton.
Forrest Hill Blues' consistency earned victory over Thurgoona Bears. Albury Greys will take on Forrest Hill Tigers in the semi-final next week, Forrest Hill Blues will play Wodonga Knights, both at Albury Grasscourts.
Section 4 Mixed - Forrest Hill Swans comprehensively defeated Thurgoona Dolphins. In a closer contest Thurgoona Panthers got over the line against Thurgoona Lions. Forrest Hill Swans will face Thurgoona Dolphins in the semi-finals and Thurgoona Panthers will play Thurgoona Lions, both at Albury Grasscourts.
Section 1 Ladies - Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Di Wurtz, Aurelia Altringer and Helen Curtis defeated Wodonga Larrikins.
Thurgoona Jade prevailed in a close contest against Wodonga Diamonds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Forrest Hill will play Wodonga Diamonds in the semi-finals at Albury Grasscourts. Wodonga Larrikins will take on Thurgoona Jade at Wodonga Tennis Centre.
