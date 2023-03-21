Moore won a thriller against Wurtz in Albury Tennis Association's ladies section one pennant yesterday.
Moore's Marianne Spencer, Trish, Sandy van der Staadt and Ros Frawley battled against Wurtz's Dianne, Helen Curtis, Carol Sewell and Denise Kleinig to win three sets apiece 35 games to 33. Wurtz and Curtis claimed the opening set in a tie-breaker 8-7 against Spencer and Moore. Van der Staadt and Frawley claimed the second 8-5.
Moore was up on games 29-25 but Wurtz led with three sets to two. Spencer and Frawley won the deciding set in a nailbiting tiebreaker 6-5 and the win for Moore.
Stars dominated against Sands winning six sets 40 games to nil sets 13 games. Bulle claimed two 6-0 sets in the race for the finals to make second position but fell short on percentage to Moore. Wurtz will play Moore in the grand final next week.
Section 3 - Antone's Norelle Webb, June Kent and Enid remained ladder leaders despite a close loss to Huckstepp's Brenda, Susie Finlay and Chris Denby. The teams were equal on games at 22 apiece. Kent and Antone won the only set for Antone going down two sets 22 games to one set 22 games.
Cannon's Juleen, Gillian Dwerry house and Jan Dihood received a forfeit from Jones. Antone and Cannon will play in the grand final next week.
Entries for the Annual Easter Tournament are open and close on March 24. Entries for the Rex Hartwig Cup April 12-15 close on April 2. www.alburytennisassociation.com.au for entry details.
