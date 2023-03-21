The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Moore wins a thriller against Wurtz in section one ladies tennis

By Trish Moore
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:49am, first published March 21 2023 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huckstepp's Susie Finlay was part of the winning team against Antone in section three. Picture by Mark Jesser

Moore won a thriller against Wurtz in Albury Tennis Association's ladies section one pennant on Tuesday, March 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.