HAVING publicly supported conservative candidates in the seats of Wagga and Murray, Liberal Party deputy leader Sussan Ley will hand out how-to-vote cards in Albury on Saturday March 25.
The Farrer MP will be on a booth in West Albury supporting her fellow Liberal, incumbent MP Justin Clancy.
"I'm not sure what I'll be doing on March 25, but I'm willing to support Peta any way I can, which may well include doing so at the polling booth," Ms Ley told The Area News at the time.
On March 21, Ms Ley's office confirmed she would be in Albury for the NSW election.
Ms Betts is challenging Independent MP Helen Dalton in Murray.
Unsurprisingly, Ms Ley said: "The needs and aspirations of the Murray electorate would be best met by a Coalition representative."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Ham is seeking to defeat incumbent Independent Joe McGirr and is also up against a Nationals candidate in Adrianna Benjamin.
Ms Ley has known Ms Ham for many years.
"I've seen her as a councillor with the Snowy Valleys Council, who absolutely fights for services in regional Australia," Ms Ley said.
The Coalition is rated a $14 chance in Wagga by a betting agency, well behind Dr McGirr who is a $1.01 favourite.
Mr Clancy is $1.06 to win Albury.
