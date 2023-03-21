ALBURY mayor Kylie King is set to be part of a new association designed to raise living standards and conditions in country Australia.
The National Alliance for Regionalisation had its official launch in Canberra on Tuesday March 21.
It is the brainchild of Deniliquin-raised Liz Ritchie, who heads the Regional Australia Institute, and involves 32 groups combining to seek improvements.
"While each organisation has its individual policy priorities, it will work collectively to progress issues of commonality - such as regional housing, worker shortages, regional education, and migration," Ms Ritchie said.
Cr King is involved through being the chair of Regional Capitals Australia, an organisation that represents major local government areas outside the metropolises.
She will be part of an ongoing working group alongside representatives from bodies such as the Australian Industry Group, Minerals Council of Australia, National Farmers' Federation and the Rural Doctors Association of Australia.
"For use we want to push the key themes we've always been addressing and that is we need to pay attention to the value regional cities add," Cr King said.
She pointed to five pillars of the alliance - jobs and skills, liveability, population, productivity and innovation and sustainability and resilience.
Ms Ritchie has adopted the slogan Rebalance the Nation which is pitched at ensuring those living outside capital cities are not neglected.
"Australia is one of the most urbanised nations in the world, yet we know that urbanisation and mega-cities are not the right trajectory for our nation - our modelling tells us that a more balanced nation is better for the productivity and liveability of not just regional communities, but the nation as a whole," Ms Ritchie said.
Targets set for attainment by 2032 include reducing the recruitment difficulty rate in regional Australia to below 40 per cent, halving the numbers living in childcare deserts to under two million, lifting rental vacancy rates in country areas to above three per cent and lifting NAPLAN results to those achieved in the cities.
Former Commonwealth departmental secretary Mike Mrdak will chair the alliance.
Federal ministers Kristy McBain (Regional Development, Local Government and Territories) and Catherine King (Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government) met alliance members.
Cr King said: "You can't the sense the power of collective action is the best chance to get change for the areas we've all known we've got problems with."
