WODONGA has joined three other Victorian councils in endorsing a plan to bring 38 Afghan refugees to the North East.
Councillors voted unanimously this week to provide a letter to support to Rural Australians for Refugees which is seeking to have the Afghans come to Australia through a community sponsorship program.
Wodonga has followed Wangaratta, Mansfield and Murrindindi councils.
Rural Australians for Refugees convenor of Indi refugee support Marie Sellstrom said support allows Indi MP Helen Haines to approach Immigration Minister Andrew Giles with urgings to have the Afghans in her area.
The 38 candidates have already been identified with some having fled to Pakistan and Iran and others still in Afghanistan.
"A lot of them are highly qualified, we've got one family and they're two doctors and we've got mechanics, engineers and farmers," Ms Sellstrom said.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain said there "was nothing controversial about these people", stating they were legitimate refugees and there was no council cost outlay.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer said he did not see the need for the matter to go before council since the city had declared itself a Refugee Welcome Zone in 2016.
Mayor Ron Mildren and deputy mayor Libby Hall said it was important it was debated at council because it involved political lobbying.
Dr Haines applauded the compassionate and tenacious work to help those in need and said she looked forward to "supporting Rural Australians for Refugees on this journey".
Meanwhile, councillor Olga Quilty voted against providing $9000 in ratepayers' money over three years for awards and bursaries for students at La Trobe University in Wodonga.
She said it was the role of the Victorian government to support universities and not council's domain.
Nevertheless, the six remaining councillors supported the aid which follows previous similar funding from the council over several years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.