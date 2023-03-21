A Corowa man's fist-pumping jubilation over the removal of a driving ban in place until 2050 was short-lived when he was also handed 16 months' jail.
The sentence came with another 12-month ban, which will extend his time off the road in NSW until 2026 - 13 years after he first lost his licence.
Nigel Franks, appearing in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, March 21, via a video link to Junee jail, became downcast when he was then reminded he was already disqualified from driving in Victoria until 2031.
He will become eligible for parole on August 19.
Franks, 31, pleaded guilty to a second offence of disqualified driving - the 14th licence ban on his record - and take and drive a conveyance without consent of the owner.
He had one win when defence lawyer David Barron successfully argued for the quashing of his habitual traffic offender declarations, under which Franks had been disqualified from driving in NSW until September 7, 2050.
The court was told Franks had five such declarations, which were abolished in NSW in 2017.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was willing to abolish the declarations given Franks was "still a relatively young man" and already serving hefty disqualifications.
"There should be some hope for him to one day have the privilege to have a licence," she said.
In respect to the sentence matters, Mr Barron said it was conceded that the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed for his client, who had been in custody bail refused since December 20.
"The real issue is his mental health," he said, pointing out how Franks told him he had felt much better since resuming his use of medication for his depression and bipolar disorder.
Ms McLaughlin said Franks' driving record, in Victoria and NSW, was "absolutely appalling".
But she said there were also positive signs, such as having had a job and being with a partner and two young children.
Nevertheless, there was no alternative to full-time jail.
The court was told how shipping containers were used by a Corowa man for storage and a small office with sleeping quarters on his Honour Avenue property.
The man left the property on December 16 about 7pm then four days later, about 8.30am, was contacted by his brother over a ute he saw.
He returned and found Franks, who later told him he'd had a disagreement with his partner the night before, asleep inside.
He told Franks to leave then saw a trailer he owned hitched to the utility, which was stolen from a Corowa business two days earlier.
Police were called and Franks was arrested.
