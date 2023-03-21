Wangaratta murder trial set to begin on Wednesday

The trial of a man accused of murdering another man in Wangaratta in 2021 is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22.
In January last year, police prosecutors alleged Zachary Steven Johnson stabbed Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie to death at Scout Park on August 21, 2021.
Johnson was released on bail with Judge Lex Lasry saying at the time a trial might not occur until this year due to delays caused by the COVID pandemic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jury selection process was taking place on Tuesday afternoon.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.