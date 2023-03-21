The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murder trial of Zachary Johnson set to begin in Wangaratta on Wednesday

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta murder trial set to begin on Wednesday

The trial of a man accused of murdering another man in Wangaratta in 2021 is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.