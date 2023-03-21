The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

RACV offers 20 new customer service roles at Wodonga office

LH
By Layton Holley
March 22 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty new RACV customer service consultants will be employed in the Wodonga store working out of their newly renovated call centre, like staff Ellie Bird, Tam Mulrooney, Karen Sutherland and Robyn Porter. Picture by Mark Jesser

RACV has bolstered its regional presence by creating 20 new jobs in its Wodonga office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.