RACV has bolstered its regional presence by creating 20 new jobs in its Wodonga office.
The new customer service centre consultants will have on the job training and the ability to work from home in a hybrid workplace, and the recruitment drive has now begun.
Recent renovations to RACV's Wodonga office has allowed for the expansion, with new employees set to work out of their call centre.
Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain, speaking at this week's council meeting about this news and what was on offer at the Wodonga Jobs Expo, said there was no shortage of employment opportunities in the city.
"On the surface this looks just like a minor renovation, but under the surface, there's some fairly important work going on there," he said.
"They will be training a number of call centre people in the back room to service the RACV customers, and it is a very important addition to our area.
"This means jobs and ongoing jobs; I think this is very important and is to be applauded."
RACV executive general manager membership, Mark Geraghty, said RACV was excited about expanding its team throughout regional Victoria.
"We're really looking forward to welcoming new members of the RACV team and strengthening our relationship with the Wodonga community," Mr Geraghty said.
"We've been located in the region for 40 years and know that local people bring their unique knowledge of the community to RACV.
"In addition to the great employment opportunities for locals in Wodonga and its neighbouring townships, these new positions will also provide benefits to the local economy.
"So far interest in the roles has been strong and we will commence the interview process in the next few weeks."
Lisa Harding, a member of RACV's Wodonga team, encouraged locals to come along and register their interest.
"In my time with RACV, they have always provided a supportive environment and treat their staff really well," Ms Harding said.
"With the kind of quality training we get, there is a confidence and comfort level from day one."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
