Time she spent in Bathurst jail so shocked a former North Albury woman that she vowed never to break the law again, a court has heard.
But despite her despair over the conditions in the jail while bail refused, Tiarny Brooke Mumbler had demonstrated virtually no remorse for the crimes that led to her incarceration.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock had argued, on Tuesday, March 21, for Mumbler to be jailed for her offending, which included intimidating a former partner, smashing property and breaching apprehended violence orders.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She pointed to a NSW Community Corrections report completed just one day earlier that highlighted Mumbler's lax attitude.
"The sentencing assessment report indicates she has low insight into the impact of her offending behaviour," she told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Sergeant Peacock said the report also indicated Mumbler, 28, was at a medium to high risk of re-offending.
"Specific deterrence needs to be paramount in these matters."
Ms McLaughlin said she agreed to a certain extent, then pointed to the "six ... weeks inside" jail that would no doubt greatly deter Mumbler from committing such crimes again.
She said while Mumbler's non-compliance with a previous community corrections order - which she reinstated - was concerning, dealing appropriately with Mumbler was also about "imposing a sentence that goes to the objective seriousness of all the offences".
Ms McLaughlin said before these matters, Mumbler "really has no record".
Earlier, defence lawyer David Barron said Mumbler - who spent one month and 15 days in custody before being granted bail last week - took some time to appreciate the seriousness of her situation.
It was while she was in Bathurst jail, Mr Barron said, that reality struck.
"She said the conditions she experienced there were something she did not want to return to."
The court heard previously that Mumbler, who has moved to Wagga, was struggling with an illicit drug addiction when she screamed a threat to bash her ex-partner's mother.
Mumbler was sentenced to concurrent nine-month community corrections orders and fined $2370.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.