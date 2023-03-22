Drug habit followed his 'bad few weeks' where he lost his job, lost his partner

Losing his bricklaying job and then the end of a long-term relationship led to a Thurgoona man's spiral into driving offences.
"Cutting to the chase, drugs are an issue here," defence lawyer Sue Robey submitted to Albury Local Court this week.
Ms Robey told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Lincoln Andrew Thomas Toth-Cardwell's problems began around October.
He was retrenched, she said, because an injury he suffered meant the 27-year-old could no longer do the job.
Ms Robey argued that a community corrections order would be an appropriate sentence for Toth-Cardwell, as being supervised would be an effective path to rehabilitation.
Toth-Cardwell, of Morgan Crescent, pleaded guilty to second offence charges of driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of an illicit drug.
The court was told police were travelling behind Toth-Cardwell's Ford Ranger as he headed north on Kiewa Street, Albury, on March 3 at 12.10pm.
He turned left into Swift Street and then pulled over and parked. Police knew he was a disqualified driver.
They asked Toth-Cardwell why he was driving and he replied that he had just come from an address in Wyse Street on his way to pick up a friend.
He gave a negative result to a preliminary breath test, but police suspected he might instead be under the influence of drugs.
Police said Toth-Cardwell had bloodshot eyes, drooping eyelids, had pinpoint pupils and slurred speech.
When police voiced their suspicions, he said he had used two "points" of "ice" at 4am.
Toth-Cardwell was fined $1100 and got a six-month driving ban.
