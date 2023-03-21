The Border Mail
Federal government on Helen Haines seeking farm emissions help

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 21 2023 - 7:30pm
The face of emissions on farms. Gases released by cattle are set to be a key part of assessing Australia's impact on greenhouse gas production.

THE federal government has pointed to existing funding in response to Indi MP Helen Haines' call for 200 officers to assist farmers deal with carbon impacts related to climate change policies.

