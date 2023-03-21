THE federal government has pointed to existing funding in response to Indi MP Helen Haines' call for 200 officers to assist farmers deal with carbon impacts related to climate change policies.
"Through the Natural Heritage Trust, the government already funds a network of agriculture-focussed extension officers to assist farmers, landholders, industry and Landcare groups in adopting new and innovative sustainable agriculture practices," a spokesperson said.
"The government's Carbon Farming Outreach Program ($20.3 million, 2022-26) announced in the October budget, aims to ensure farmers and land managers, including First Nations people, make informed decisions to reduce emissions."
Dr Haines replied "the existing programs are too small in scale and that is why my plan is needed as the sector faces a new moment of opportunity and upheaval when the safeguard mechanism is legislated".
She remains hopeful of Agriculture Minister Murray Watt will back her plan.
