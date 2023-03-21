The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Matt Seiter has called it time after an outstanding career with Heidelberg, Wodonga and Brock-Burrum

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seiter won Wodonga's best and fairest in 2015.

Man mountain Matt Seiter has called it quits on his glittering career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.