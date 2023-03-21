Man mountain Matt Seiter has called it quits on his glittering career.
The 35-year-old stamped himself as one of the most dominant big men of his era after achieving the rare feat of winning both the Morris and Azzi medals.
But after struggling with an ankle injury last season, Seiter made the tough decision to retire recently after a relatively innocuous incident resulted in another serious ankle issue.
"The body is telling me it's done and dusted and is barking at me to pull up and rest and heal a little bit," Seiter said.
"Last October I had a reconstruction on my left ankle.
"Six weeks ago I busted my other ankle and the ligaments pulled the bones out of the ankle and I had surgery for that in early March.
"The latest injury was when I was pushing off shore to jump into a boat and basically ended up with a hamburger with the lot.
"It was sort of at that moment I knew it was time to give footy away."
Affectionately known as 'Goof', Seiter played junior football at both Wodonga and Mitta United before making his senior debut for the Bulldogs.
"When I was playing basketball as a kid growing up in Wodonga, Matt DeKoeyer called me 'Goof' one day because I had a Goofy singlet on," he said.
"That was 25-years ago and it has stuck ever since."
While most players find it tough to hang up the boots when Father Time taps them on the shoulder, Seiter has been around long enough to know nothing lasts forever.
"I'm pretty content about my decision to retire to be honest and feel I got the most out of my body and the level of skill that I've got," he said.
"Looking back I probably could have been a bit more dedicated when I was younger and played at a higher level.
"But that just wasn't me growing up as a teenager.
"I wish I went a bit harder when I was younger but life is always a learning curve.
"I was fortunate enough to play at some great clubs and after reminiscing a bit am humbled by what I was able to achieve throughout my career.
"I never thought my career would pan out the way it has - that's for sure."
After making his senior debut for Wodonga, Seiter spent five years at Heidelberg.
He enjoyed plenty of success at the Northern Football league club winning two senior flags along two reserves flags among his 91-matches.
Seiter returned to junior club Wodonga in 2013 where he played 92 matches.
Although the Bulldogs were struggling to be a finals force, he enjoyed a career highlight in 2016 after he tied for the Morris medal with Yarrawonga ace Tyler Bonat.
Ironically, Seiter's father David was Bonat's principal at Wangaratta's Galen College.
Seiter headed bush to join Brock-Burrum in 2018 in the twilight of his career where he won another flag with the Saints in his first season alongside the Azzi medal the following year.
"I've probably got three distinct stages throughout my career," Seiter said.
"I played senior footy for a year first for Wodonga but my first real experience of senior football was with Heidelberg in 2006 where I spent five years or so.
"I learnt how to play football and we won a heap of flags and were really successful.
"When I came back to Wodonga in 2013 I learnt how to be a good senior footballer and really enjoyed those years despite the lack of team success.
"We finished sixth three times in a row under Dean Harding and I was fortunate enough to play under some high profile coaches like Ben Hollands.
"The third stage of my career was when I went bush to join Brock-Burrum.
"I tried to be a real leader at the club and help the young kids coming through.
"So probably three distinct phases scattered with a bit of individual success but I've enjoyed the whole experience to be honest."
Seiter still calls Wodonga home and considers the Bulldogs his home club.
"I consider Wodonga my home club, simply because I played all my junior football there," he said.
"Probably the prime of my career was at Wodonga as well.
"But in the future I will have beers at both Brock-Burrum and Wodonga and enjoy the company of mates that I have got at both those clubs."
Seiter made headlines over the 2017 off-season when he announced he was joining Brock-Burrum only a year after winning the Morris medal.
The shock move met with instant success with the Saints winning the flag in 2018.
"I rate joining Brock-Burrum as one of the best decisions I made during my career," Seiter said.
"My body was struggling to cope with the rigours of playing O&M, the extra training and the standard you have to be at.
"So I decided to head bush to get another four or five seasons out of the body at a pretty good standard of footy.
"My wife Emily was playing netball out there and really loved it so it was an easy decision to make at the time.
"To win that flag and be an instrumental part of the leadership group at the Saints meant a lot to me personally.
"It was a bit of a personal drought as well because my previous flag before that was at Heidelberg a decade earlier."
Seiter pinpointed tough-nut Josh Hicks at Wodonga and speedster Nico Sedgwick who won the Azzi medal in 2014 at the Saints as his two most talented team-mates.
"I rate Josh Hicks as the best player during my time at Wodonga," he said.
"I really enjoyed playing with him and he was simply a gun in my opinion.
"He was under-rated and unassuming.
"Josh was tough as nails and if you tapped the ball in his vicinity he would win the contest more often than not.
"Nico was a standout and pound for pound one of the toughest players I saw for his size and inspirational the way he attacked the footy."
While Seiter didn't rule out becoming involved in football again in a non-playing capacity, he said he was happy to sit back and smell the roses for a while.
"I need the mind and body to rest and will just enjoy having the weekends off and watching the odd game for a while," he said.
"I got a lot more out of football than I put into it.
"The amount of contacts that I have been able to make through football has been priceless.
"You get to meet so many different people from all over the district who have helped shape me as the person I am today.
"Playing football is a lot of fun but it's the people you meet along the way that means the most to me.
"I've been very lucky."
