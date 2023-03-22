The Albury Gold Cup calcutta at the Commercial Club on Thursday night promises to be the biggest yet.
Always a popular event on cup eve, this year the calcutta will host the panel from Sky Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast.
Gerard Middleton, Laurie Daley, Michael Clarke and Dave Stanley will all make the trip from Sydney to attend the calcutta.
Albury Racing Club chief Steve Hetherton said he expected to surpass last year's pool of more than $20,000.
"The cup calcutta has been growing each year and offers a little bit more than just racing as an event," Hetherton said.
"Getting the guys from the Big Sports Breakfast will help entertain the crowd and give people who are travelling to attend the cup something to do on the Thursday night.
"We want the whole Albury Gold Cup to be a colourful experience and not just about betting.
"First prize last year was $20,000 and I expect this year will be bigger."
