The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gerard Middleton, Laurie Daley, Michael Clarke and Dave Stanley set to host Albury Gold Cup calcutta

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Stanley will be in Albury on Thursday to help host the Gold Cup calcutta.

The Albury Gold Cup calcutta at the Commercial Club on Thursday night promises to be the biggest yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.