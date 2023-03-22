Several recent Group 1 winning trainers and jockeys are striving to get their hands on the Albury Gold Cup on Friday.
The final field for the $200,000 feature was released on Wednesday with co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (Mankayan) and Ben and JD Hayes (Dark Dream and Independent Road) among the acceptances.
Maher and Eustace won the Melbourne Cup last year with Gold Trip while the Hayes brothers took out last weekend's All Star Mile with Mr Brightside.
Blake Shinn will also make the trip to Albury to partner the Matt Laurie-trained Riverina Cyclone and recently won the Group 1 Futurity Stakes aboard Alligator Blood.
Alligator Blood's co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott won the Albury Cup for the first time two years ago with Entente.
In-form apprentice Tyler Schiller is back to defend his Albury Gold Cup crown aboard Danish Fortune for trainer Darren McLeod.
Schiller won the cup last year aboard the Mark Newnham-trained Harmony Rose and is fresh off the first Group 1 victory of his burgeoning career last weekend.
He partnered the Joe Pride-trained Mariama in the $1-million Galaxy, (1200m) on Golden Slipper day at Rosehill.
Albury Racing Club chief Steve Hetherton said the scene was set for another highly competitive cup with plenty of quality amongst the final field.
"We are thrilled with the quality of the field and fingers crossed all the runners make the trip and there are no scratchings," Hetherton said.
"There is a great cross section of gallopers making the trip from Morphettville, Hobart, Sydney and Melbourne which adds a bit of intrigue to the race.
"There are a couple of locals in there as well in Scarlet Prince and Banger who will be hoping to cause a boilover."
Despite not attracting a full field of 16 runners, the final field of 14 was slightly up on last year's field which had a dozen.
ALSO IN SPORT
The John O'Shea-trained Benaud was an early scratching reducing the field to 13 runners.
"All clubs are facing the same problem and the Canberra Cup a couple of weeks ago had a final field of eight runners," he said.
"There are just not enough quality stayers in training for these 2000m country cup races with the competition from Sydney and Melbourne.
"So we are happy to attract a field of 14 runners and it shapes as a competitive betting race with a host of winning chances."
Hetherton said the track received 20mm of rain on Tuesday which was a perfect result ahead of the club's premier meeting.
"The track's terrific," he said.
