Ron Stubbs is hoping Tap 'N' Run can provide the stable with some consolation at Albury on Thursday for narrowly missing on gaining a start in the final of the Country Championships final.
Tap 'N' Run finished sixth in the Albury Qualifier taken out by stablemate Bianco Vilano late last month.
He then went to the Wild Card at Goulburn last Friday and finished third, beaten a little over half-a-length.
Stubbs has elected to have Tap 'N' Run on the quick back-up in the $50,000 Albury Mile, (1600m) with Jason Lyon aboard.
"I'm looking forward to the race and as a trainer you strive to have runners in these feature races over your hometown carnival," Stubbs said.
"We only got beaten by a little over half-a-length in the Wild Card the other day which was another strong performance.
"The form guide probably doesn't read too favourably in regards to his past two runs but I walked away more than satisfied.
"I've been more than happy with how the horse has been going and the Albury Mile does look like a nice race for him.
"Being on the quick back back-up doesn't worry me and if you look at statistics a lot of winners only have a week between runs."
Bookmakers agree with Stubbs' assessment with Tap 'N' Run a dominant $2.80-favourite in pre-post markets.
Tap 'N' Run is yet to tackle 1600m but Stubbs is confident the son of Reward For Effort can run a strong mile if he settles early in the run.
"The horse has always given me the indication that he would handle a mile," he said.
"I guess the key to getting the distance is being able to settle early and not work too hard.
"That was his undoing to a large degree in the Championships heat at Albury.
"He got caught wide and over-raced.
"But if he can settle in a nice position and travel sweetly in the run, I've got no concerns about the distance."
Stubbs admitted he was surprised to see Tap 'N' Run installed as the early pre-post favourite.
"I was surprised to see that he is favourite," Stubbs said.
"But in saying that it fuels my confidence a bit because more often than not, the market gets it right.
"Let's hope that is the case on Thursday anyway."
ALSO IN SPORT
Tyler Schiller was aboard Tap 'N' Run last week at Goulburn but Jason Lyon will jump aboard on Thursday.
Lyon and Stubbs combined with Bianco Vilano last month to win the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury.
Schiller has a mount in the feature mile and jumps aboard the Kym Davison-trained Jack's All Magic.
Jack's All Magic also contested the Country Championships Qualifier where he finished midfield.
The five-year-old gelding run an honest race at his most recent start when finishing third in the Corowa Cup behind the Craig Widdison-trained Banger.
Banger is also entered in the Albury Mile and the Albury Gold Cup with Widdison leaning towards tackling the cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.