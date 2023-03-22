Goulburn trainer Danny Williams will be in 'experimentation mode' with his candidate for Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).
Williams will start Irish-bred stayer Marsabit in a race that also serves as a qualifying event for the $2m Big Dance at Royal Randwick in November.
"We've had an apprentice on him in his last few starts, and he has tended to race a bit fiercely," Williams explained.
"We're going to experiment with an experienced lightweight rider to get the horse to come back underneath him, so at this stage we're hoping for Quayde Krogh."
Marsabit will be having his fifth run back from a spell at Albury.
Coincidentally, the chestnut was fifth start back last campaign when he pulled off a long-priced coup by winning the Country Classic at Rosehill Gardens after being backed from $81 into $41.
"He is spot on now; he was just a bit fresh last time out and needed the run - he'll improve immensely from that effort," he said.
Marsabit was taken off the track coming to the home turn but finished stoutly when fifth to Almania at Rosehill Gardens (1900m) on 11 March.
"He did a lot of work but to his credit, he hung on well for fifth," Williams said.
"We had wanted him to be running over 1900m to 2000m fourth up and the plan is to head to the Wagga Cup after Albury."
Marsabit is quoted as a $41-chance in pre-post markets.
