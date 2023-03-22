The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goulburn trainer Danny Williams opts for jockey switch for stayer Marsabit

Updated March 22 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn trainer Danny Williams (right)

Goulburn trainer Danny Williams will be in 'experimentation mode' with his candidate for Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.