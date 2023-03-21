The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police seeking information after alleged armed robbery at Rutherglen

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged armed robbery of a Rutherglen service station on March 18 is being investigated by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.