An alleged armed robbery of a Rutherglen service station on March 18 is being investigated by police.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have appealed for assistance from the public following after reports a man armed with an iron bar threatened the store attendant on Main Street at about 8.50pm.
"It is alleged he threatened the attendant and forced him to hand over cash and cigarettes before leaving the store," Leading Senior Constable Adam West said.
"The offender was last seen headed north towards Douglas Street."
Investigators have released images and CCTV of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
