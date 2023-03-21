Myrtleford has received a stunning late pre-season gift with best and fairest Sam Martyn to play some games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Martyn told The Border Mail last October he was unlikely to play this season as he was planning to move to Spain for work.
That remains the plan, but there's been a delay for the structural engineer.
"We think we'll have him for at least three to six games minimum, but hopefully we can get him for a lot longer than that," delighted first-year coach Craig Millar revealed.
We'll have him for at least three to six games minimum, but hopefully we can get him for a lot longer than that.- Craig Millar
Midfielder Martyn won the Saints' top award in his debut season by one vote from another newcomer in Simon Curtis.
"When we reached out to him, you just had to be impressed by his attitude, he'd love to play, he's all about our club and meets everything we're trying to do with our players," Millar praised.
"We couldn't have been more excited when he said he wanted to play."
Martyn made an enormous impact on the league with his ability to win the ball in heavy traffic and send the Saints into attack.
He finished fourth in clearances on 108, just one behind Collingwood draftee Joe Richards, who's been the league's best on-baller over the past two years.
Millar said Martyn will play in the final practice game away to Mooroopna on Saturday, March 25, before taking his place in round one's home match against Lavington.
The Saints first five games are against teams with realistic finals hopes, so Martyn's presence for at least some, if not all, would be invaluable.
The Saints tackled another Goulburn Valley outfit in grand finalists Euroa on Saturday, March 18.
"Will McKerral played really well in the ruck, he just keeps progressing and Kyle Winter-Irving was quite dangerous for us up forward with Ryley Sharp," Millar offered.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"And Ryley Bouker looks ready to cash in on last year where he had a really good season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.