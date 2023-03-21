The Border Mail
Myrtleford best and fairest Sam Martyn makes unexpected return

Andrew Moir
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:24am
Sam Martyn will start the season, at the very least, with Myrtleford.

Myrtleford has received a stunning late pre-season gift with best and fairest Sam Martyn to play some games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

