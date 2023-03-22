Hugh Bergin never knew his grandmother, yet her picture remains clear in his mind, and he is now determined to fight against the disease that took her from his family.
To help make that goal a reality, the 10-year-old will host a Racquets Against Breast Cancer tournament at Wahgunyah Tennis Club on Sunday, with all proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
"The idea came from my love of tennis," Hugh said. "My grandma died from breast cancer, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else, so I am doing what I can to help out. I've never run anything like this before, but I've always had ideas to help people out, so hopefully this is the first of many events."
The family fun day will open serve at 9am on four courts, and will feature mixed doubles, mixed kids and parent/child events, as well as a sausage sizzle and a raffle.
Hugh's mother, Kate Bergin, said Hugh had always thought about others, and ever since he was young he had the mind of an entrepreneur.
"Hugh has always been a very generous person," she said.
"Out of the blue he told us, 'I want to run a tennis tournament to raise money for breast cancer,' so we thought, sure, because I think if you say no to them at a young age they will never want to do things like this in the future.
"He hasn't done anything this big in the past, but he has definitely had ideas, and at school last year he wanted to raise money to plant fruit trees in the schoolground, so he spoke to the principal and he got funding from the parent group to buy some fruit trees, so the kids have fresh fruit throughout the year.
"So he's always had these ideas and has been enthusiastic about doing something and helping out, which is great."
Tickets for the tournament are $20 to play in the mixed doubles, and $10 to play in parent/child.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
