The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

10 year old Hugh Bergin serves up Racquets for Breast Cancer

LH
By Layton Holley
March 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten-year-old Hugh Bergin, organiser of Racquets Against Breast Cancer, wants to help other people. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hugh Bergin never knew his grandmother, yet her picture remains clear in his mind, and he is now determined to fight against the disease that took her from his family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.