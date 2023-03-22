An alleged aggravated burglary of a Rutherglen service station on Saturday, March 18, has led police to call on the community for assistance.
CCTV footage showed the man entering the store where he asked the attendant to hand over a quantity of cash and cigarettes, before he fled towards nearby Douglas Street.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew described it as a "distressing and traumatic" incident.
"It's not something that we see often, so when these types of offences are committed, they're investigated thoroughly," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Whilst physically unharmed, events of this nature are distressing and traumatic for victims and Victoria Police are providing ongoing support to the victim, along with their employer."
Police released the surveillance footage to the public on Wednesday, March 22, in the hope any witnesses may come forward with information.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Drew said an initial focus of the investigation was to determine if any Douglas Street residents had security cameras installed.
"Owing to the time of night, we believe that there will be people in the area that may well have seen or heard something," he said.
Police did not disclose the amount of cash and cigarettes stolen from the store.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Reports can be made anonymously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.