About 40 Datsun Roadsters, which were produced from 1963 until 1970, will line Junction Square in the heart of Wodonga for the show and shine. Examples of all different models will be on display, and will be judged for best car and best restoration. Following the event, the roadsters will be cruising around the region visiting Yackandandah and Beechworth, while on Sunday they will be driving to Tallangatta and around the Hume Dam.