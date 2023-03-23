SHOW UP
LIVID PRODUCTIONS' CHICAGO, THE CUBE WODONGA, SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2PM AND 8PM
Greed, corruption, violence, passion and sex will fill the air when the "fabulously sinful" story of Chicago lights up The Cube Wodonga on Saturday. Based on real events in roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband Amos to take the rap. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "merry murderess" Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight ultimately joining forces in search of fame, fortune, and acquittal.
HOP UP
BORDER BEST EASTER EGG HUNT, ALBURY BOTANIC GARDENS, SUNDAY, MARCH 26, GATES OPEN 9AM, HUNT STARTS 11AM
Up to 1000 children are expected to converge on the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, in search of 4000 eggs hidden by the elusive, six-foot-tall rabbit. The popular event is back after a two-year break due to COVID, and is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with a host of free activities, which include face painting and jumping castles, as well as games, food stalls and raffles.
REV UP
DATSUN SPORTS ROADSTER NATIONALS SHOW AND SHINE, JUNCTION SQUARE, WODONGA, SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 9AM TO 12PM
About 40 Datsun Roadsters, which were produced from 1963 until 1970, will line Junction Square in the heart of Wodonga for the show and shine. Examples of all different models will be on display, and will be judged for best car and best restoration. Following the event, the roadsters will be cruising around the region visiting Yackandandah and Beechworth, while on Sunday they will be driving to Tallangatta and around the Hume Dam.
IN OTHER NEWS:
LOOK UP
SERVING COUNTRY EXHIBITION OFFICIAL LAUNCH, ALBURY LIBRARY MUSEUM, SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2PM
DRINK UP
THE HIGH COUNTRY HOP, HISTORIC PRECINCT RESERVE, BEECHWORTH, SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 11.30AM TO 8PM
A celebration to mark the end of the annual hop harvest, The High Country Hop brings together a diverse range of top notch brewers to showcase their delicious beers against a backdrop of live music, food and entertainment.
EAT UP
HARMONY WEEK - A TASTE OF CULTURE, CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY GARDEN, THURGOONA, SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 10AM TO 2PM
Celebrate Harmony Week and Albury-Wodonga's vibrant multicultural community with community garden tours, delicious food, live music, coffee, multicultural experiences and much more!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.