For Tanya Bagayeva, arriving in Australia with limited English and making connections hasn't been the easiest.
But after coming across a pamphlet in her English course at TAFE, the Albury woman took it upon herself to dive into something "completely different" from her life back in the Ukraine.
Twelve months on, she has now secured and is "very happy" in a role at Clancy's Food Store in Smollett Street.
"It's hard for me because my English isn't the very best, but it's very important for me to be working at the shop," she said.
Ms Bagayeva, who took part with five others, said she was proud to have become a barista.
Coffee in the Hood project manager Adrienne Petty said the program aimed to help people with confidence, as well as teaching important life skills.
"It's fantastic for them to expand their social network as well as meeting people in the community who maybe they wouldn't have a chance to meet beforehand," she said.
"Not only do we teach all about coffee, we also teach about the roasting process too.
"Currently the program is ongoing and funded by Resilience NSW, but ends at the end of the year," Ms Petty said.
"We are branching out and hope to set up our trailer somewhere permanently as a social enterprise.
"That's so we can be set up, even if we don't have funding. But any money we do get will go back into the community, especially for those who are vulnerable."
Ms Petty said the program had opened its books for more people to get involved.
"If any small businesses are looking for workers, especially given the shortage in the region, please reach out," she said.
"The main thing we want in the program is the participants walking away with a little more confidence in working with Australian people."
Clancy's Food Store owner Paul Clancy said the program was a tremendous idea.
