A Beechworth mother who spoke out over her daughter's rapidly declining health has pleaded again for more help in finishing the build of a new house designed to be more accessible.
Ms Ruggi has managed to secure slightly longer in her rental but still has the pressure of finishing the other house with limited funds.
"We do not have enough money to move any faster to get the house built for Melanie," she said.
"We really need help and are relying on the kindness of our community."
To donate visit the website gofundme.com/f/complete-a-
