The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kay Ruggi desperately needs help to build an accessible house for her daughter

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay Ruggi is unsure what to do next, but hopes people's generosity will allow her to care for daughter Melanie in a more accessible home. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Beechworth mother who spoke out over her daughter's rapidly declining health has pleaded again for more help in finishing the build of a new house designed to be more accessible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.