A group vowing to save the avenue of elm trees at the entrance to Bright say required environmental measures were not met when the land was changed from farming to residential.
The 41-hectare site was zoned residential in 2005 and has remained vacant until Melbourne-based Deague Group put in a development application to Alpine Shire Council to turn it into a housing estate, which was approved in July last year.
Deague Group revealed it would initially need to remove at least four trees on the Great Alpine Road for an entrance to the estate, but has since revised it to one.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leanne Boyd, who started a petition to save the trees in February, which has since received more than 20,000 signatures, said no environmental audit for the development had been recorded on the EPA Victoria database.
Ms Boyd raised concerns as the land was previously a tobacco farm and soil could be contaminated by chemicals, such as dieldrin, that could linger for 30 to 50 years.
"We care about the trees, but we also care about human life. We find it curious given the history of tobacco farming in our area that no environmental audits have ever been recorded for Bright," she said.
"Maybe the soil is OK, but what if it's not. No one followed the guidelines for protection of human health."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy met with Ms Boyd and other residents earlier in March, as well as the developers, and is confident a satisfactory outcome is achievable.
"It is absolutely paramount that the gateway of trees into Bright is protected," he said.
"I have since met with the developers and had a discussion about the development and the potential impact on the trees and the entrance to Bright. The developers showed me mock-ups of how the entrance will look and I was very impressed.
"Although still one of the original trees is to be removed, I believe that it is a very fair compromise from where all this began. I urged the developer to speak to a wide range of leaders within Bright and gauge their satisfaction before presenting to the whole community."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.