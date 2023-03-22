The Border Mail
Zachary Johnson faces trial accused of murdering Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 5:30pm
A tribute for Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie set up by friends in Wangaratta.

A key witness at a murder trial will tell how after he saw his friend fall to the ground during an altercation, he told the man accused of stabbing him: "You just killed my best mate."

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

