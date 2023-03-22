A key witness at a murder trial will tell how after he saw his friend fall to the ground during an altercation, he told the man accused of stabbing him: "You just killed my best mate."
Wangaratta Supreme Court will also hear how the witness, Brody Rouse, said the accused man, Zachary Steven Johnson, still had a knife in his hand and that Mr Rouse told police he then "grabbed the blade of the knife to secure it so that it couldn't be used on him".
Mr Johnson, who has entered a "not guilty" plea, is on trial for the murder of Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie at Scout Park, Wangaratta, on August 21, 2021.
In his opening address on Wednesday, March 22, Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson KC told the jury the fractious circumstances around the stabbing death of Mr Henderson-Gillespie were akin to "cracking open a walnut with a sledgehammer".
"Brody Rouse, I expect will say, that he didn't see the exact moment that the accused man inserted or plunged or put the knife into Jaxen but that he saw him pull it out, so we're talking about fractions of seconds here," Mr Gibson said.
"You'll also hear that Brody Rouse, seeing all this, called the accused man off his friend Jaxen and said to Mr Johnson, 'you just killed my best mate' ... the accused man at that point still had the knife in his hand.
"There is no issue that he (Mr Johnson) had the knife. He took the knife, he stabbed Jaxen. Although his account is that Jaxen was the instigator, I think that's my word, not his, but that's the flavour I get from the record of interview. Jaxen didn't have a weapon.
"The prosecution case is that Mr Johnson fatally stabbed Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie in circumstances where he either intended to kill him or at the very least, intended to cause him really serious injury."
Defence lawyer Daniel Sala said in his opening response that: "The intention of self-defence is what this case is about. That's what you need to consider, that's what I'm going to ask you to focus your attention on.
"Only one person had a weapon ... when he (Mr Gibson) uses that analogy of a nut and a sledgehammer, it's not that straightforward, it's not that clear.
"It's an important issue and trying to focus upon what 18-year-old Zachary Johnson was dealing with at the time when he struck the deceased.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's an 18-year-old person who has died and was beloved by a lot of people. No one is expecting that you won't have sympathy for him. And for his family. Of course you will.
"What we are asking you to do is to put that out of your mind when you assess the facts."
Mr Sala urged the jury to assess the case "without prejudice".
"You are going to hear that the reason these three people met up was for a drug deal," he said.
"It's not particularly pleasant. No doubt some of you have very strong views about what that kind of thing does to the community.
"You are going to hear from his own mouth, Zachary Johnson, say 'that's why I was there, that's what I was going to do'. I don't seek to justify that. What I ask you to do is put the prejudice of that activity out of the mind.
"The prejudices as it goes to the deceased as well. We don't say anything about him because of that activity. The same as I'd like to take it out of your mind as it relates to Mr Johnson and assessing his case.
"And that's all we ask for - a fair trial."
The trial continues.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.