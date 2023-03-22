The Border Mail
Dry spell has ended with severe weather events across the region

LH
By Layton Holley
March 22 2023
After a dry March, the sky unleashed on Tuesday, with Albury recording 18mm of rain and 20 mm for Wodonga, with more storms expected today. Picture by Mark Jesser
South Albury soccer field was flooded following the storm, while Wangaratta and Myrtleford saw an excess of 50mm due to the weather system. Picture by Mark Jesser

After a dry spell to kick off the start of Autumn, a barrage of rain, thunder and lightning hit the border, flooding ovals and city streets.

