After a dry spell to kick off the start of Autumn, a barrage of rain, thunder and lightning hit the border, flooding ovals and city streets.
On Tuesday a surface level trough moved across Victoria, which interacted with some moisture moving across the eastern part of the state and NSW.
This formed a band of rain and thunderstorms through the southern Riverina, which swept across Albury Wodonga late Tuesday and overnight.
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said Albury-Wodonga had falls around the 20mm mark, but further south Wangaratta and Myrtleford had widespread falls in excess of 50mm, with Lake Buffalo getting 91mm.
"Tuesday was a widespread event, and it was the largest we've seen in quite a while," Mr Narramore said.
"We experienced more small, isolated showers on Wednesday, but we can expect widespread rain and storms today, some of which can be severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind.
"But we can finally see those conditions ease as we move into Friday and the weekend, but there are signs we could see another weather system move through the early and middle part of next week."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
