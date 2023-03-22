The Border Mail
Albury man placed on court order, gets fined for refusing to help cop investigation

By Albury Court
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 6:30pm
Jayden Nuku

An Albury man in jail over a police pursuit has been handed a hefty fine for refusing to tell police who was driving his car during a chase months earlier.

