An Albury man in jail over a police pursuit has been handed a hefty fine for refusing to tell police who was driving his car during a chase months earlier.
Jayden Nuku's sentencing on the charge had been delayed for several weeks to allow for the finalisation of a severity appeal.
That appeal, before the District Court in Albury, resulted in his term of 30 months, with a minimum of 20, being reduced to 14 and nine months respectively.
He was convicted and fined $1300 in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 22, on the charge of owner not disclose identity of driver or passenger.
Nuku, 30, was also convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan said that until he recently began re-offending, Nuku had nothing on his record since 2012.
Ms Straughan said since he went into custody, Nuku had been referred to various drug rehabilitation programs but so far a bed had not become available.
He is due to be released on parole, over his unrelated offending from August, on May 23.
Nuku received his 30-month term from relieving magistrate Roger Prowse on January 19, on charges including police pursuit and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
A severity appeal before Judge Sean Grant resulted in his re-sentencing to the briefer term on March 15.
Nuku had broken an apprehended violence order by phoning his partner 67 times in three days and later led police on a 130km/h chase down Wagga Road.
It was after his arrest on these matters on August 24 that he was asked about the incident on May 21 where a utility owned by Nuku reached speeds of up to 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.
He denied being the driver.
